Mumbai, March 3: A shocking crime took place in Kalanjoor village, Kerala, where a man allegedly murdered his wife and her friend over suspicions of an affair. Police identified the accused as 32-year-old Baiju. According to officials, Baiju confronted the duo before committing the crime. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Late Sunday night, around 11 p.m., Baiju pursued Vaishnavi to Vishnu’s house in Kalanjoor, where he fatally attacked her with a sharp weapon. According to police, she had fled home after a domestic dispute and sought refuge at Vishnu’s residence, reported Times Of India. Kochi Shocker: Woman Found Hanging Inside Hostel Room in Kerala, Probe Underway.

After brutally attacking Vaishnavi, Baiju turned his weapon on Vishnu, inflicting severe injuries. Witnesses and neighbors rushed to help, and Vishnu was quickly transported to the hospital in a desperate attempt to save his life. However, despite efforts by medical personnel, he succumbed to his injuries on the way. Meanwhile, authorities acted swiftly and apprehended Baiju, taking him into custody. Kerala Youth Falls off Bike After Hitting Rope Tied Across Road, Dies; Horrific Video Resurfaces.

In a similar incident, A police investigation into a woman’s murder in Dabri has uncovered that her husband not only killed her but also intended to murder her friend, whom he suspected of having an affair with her. The accused, identified as 28-year-old Dhanraj alias Lalu, was arrested while on his way to commit the second killing in Dwarka.

During interrogation, Dhanraj confessed that he had initially planned to dismember his wife’s body and dispose of it in an isolated location. Inspired by online videos, he had carefully devised the act but failed to carry it out when a friend, whom he approached for assistance, refused to participate.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)