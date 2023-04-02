Patna, April 2: After the violence in Sasaram and Nalanda districts, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said that two persons died in Nalanda due to gunshots fired by either 'police' or 'people of Muslim community'.

"The people of Hindu community are facing the atrocity. They are being killed either by the gunshots of police or by firing by the people of Muslim community but the chief minister is saying that the third force is involved in the riot," Singh said. Bihar Ram Navami Violence: Situation in Nalanda Normal, Section 144 in Place, Says SP Ashok Mishra.

"The people of Hindu community are feeling insecure in Nalanda and Sasaram. Violence had taken place on Saturday night in Nalanda as well. There is no police. Nitish Kumar should tell us that he is only a chief minister of Muslim," Singh said.

"Bihar is following the path of West Bengal. The chief minister does not know that Ram Navami march takes place every year in Bihar. How the stones and bricks assembled on the rooftops of the houses. Who did it? Where was the intelligence of the state? Nitish Kumar is saying that some people have planned a well-planned conspiracy. Why the police have not taken action against them," Singh said. Ram Navami Clashes: Bihar Police Arrest 26 People So Far in Sasaram.

Meanwhile, JD-U MLC Neeraj Kumar said: "Union home minister Amit Shah's claim that section 144 imposed in Sasaram was fake. BJP is claiming that the bomb exploded on BJP members. I want to ask the BJP to release their name, caste Gotra, address and mobile number. Are you trying to make law and order an issue in Bihar? Are you looking for an opportunity? The 13 crore people of Bihar completely trust in the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar."

"Nitish Kumar has controlled the law and order situation of the state and the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) which comes under Union Home Ministry is a witness of it. You are the home minister of digital India and you should learn about the data and then level allegations on us. The people will answer your every question and we are always ready for it," Kumar said.

