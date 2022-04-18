New Delhi, April 18: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a report from the District Forest Officer, District Magistrate, and Haryana Pollution on a plea alleging illegal felling of trees in Sarai Kawaja village in Faridabad.

A principal bench headed by its chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel was dealing with the plea, in which the applicant stated the continuous cutting of trees in the 'deemed forest'.

As per the petition, respondent SVC & Lehri from Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad is engaged in the violation of the earlier NGT order despite an FIR filed by the Forest Department on January 10, 2020. Hubballi Violence: More Than 100 People Detained by Police in Connection With Large Scale Violence Following Controversial Social Media Post.

Directing the authorities to look into the matter, the green court in the order dated April 13, directed that if on verification it is found that cutting of trees and construction activities are illegal, the authorities may ensure remedial action, including prevention of illegal cutting of trees and stopping construction activities without requisite consent/clearance under environmental laws from statutory regulators. Uttar Pradesh: NGT Imposes Fine of Rs 50 Crore Environmental Penalty To Amroha Based Metal Company.

The tribunal also asked them to submit the report within one month and listed it for further consideration on July 6.

NGT also clarified that no further order is necessary on the application for interim relief.

