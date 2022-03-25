New Delhi, March 25: The National Green Tribunal has imposed a fine of Rs 50 crore on a metal company based in Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, in connection with repeated violations of environmental laws and norms.

NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel-led bench was dealing the plea filed against CL Gupta Export Ltd, in which it was contended that the illegal extraction of groundwater and discharge of untreated hazardous wastes into open drains which ultimately fall in river Ram Ganga, a tributary of river Ganga, causing massive pollution and damaging the environment.

After a detailed analysis of the matter, in the 443-page order, the NGT observed that the violations have continued much prior to March 2019 and at least till the date when the order was reserved on August 3, 2021.

Project Proponent is a repeated violator in as much as earlier in 2017 also Rs 20 lakh compensation was computed for violation of environmental norms and the company paid the amount. It has continued at least for more than three years, the tribunal noted. NGT Directs Joint Panel To Prepare Remedial Action Plan Against Environmental Violations Near Taj Mahal.

Following a comprehensive calculation, the green court also considered the fact that the company is providing employment to more than 7,000 persons. Turnover according to the violator was Rs 550 crore in 2019-20. The amount of compensation would come to Rs 49.50 crore. Uttar Pradesh: National Green Tribunal Directed Administration for Restoration of Pond Encroached by Residents in Meerut.

"We round it off to Rs 50 crore," the order said asking the company to deposit the amount within two months. In their argument, though the company had claimed it has now complied with all the requirements and recommendations of the status report, the tribunal found that there are some compliances mentioned but some are still wanting. The amount of compensation shall be utilised for the restoration of groundwater, remediation of damage already caused to groundwater, remediation of damage to the environment, etc.

Further, the tribunal also formed a panel of authorities to prepare and execute a restoration plan within three months.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2022 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).