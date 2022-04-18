Mumbai, April 18: The Navi Mumbai police recently filed a complaint against a BJP MLA from Airoli for allegedly threatening a female friend a year ago.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the incident came to light after a woman approached the CBD Belapur police station and filed an FIR against BJP MLA Ganesh Naik of Airoli. Karnataka Shocker: Woman Kills Six-Month-Old Son, Commits Suicide Following Husband’s Demise.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that she was in a live-in relationship with Naik for over 27 years. The woman further alleged that in 2021, Naik threatened her with a firearm against disclosing their relationship.

Last month the woman submitted a written application to Nerul police following which the DCP ordered an enquiry. Based on the enquiry, the CBD Belapur police registered an FIR as the area where the alleged incident took place came under its jurisdiction.

Anil Patil, Senior Inspector of CBD Belapur police station said, "We have registered an FIR under sections 417 (cheating) and 506 (intimidation) of the IPC and sections of the Arms Act. We will investigate the allegations following which the future course of action will be decided."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2022 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).