Nawab Malik Says Delhi Violence Was Pre-Planned, Demands Amit Shah's Resignation

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, February 27: Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Thursday said that the Delhi violence was "pre-planned". He demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Supreme Court has said that several lives could have been saved. It indicated that the riots were pre-planned. Police were given some kind of order for not acting. Amit Shah must resign as he doesn't have a moral right to stay in the office of the Ministry of Home Affairs," Malik told ANI here. Delhi Violence: Sonia Gandhi Meets President Ram Nath Kovind, Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over 'Abdication of Duty'.

He alleged that people in the ruling party are behind the violence and said that the government has failed to maintain peace in Delhi."A case should be registered against those who have given provocative speeches including Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur. Thakur had raised 'goli maro' slogans. No one is above the law a case should be registered against them. They must be arrested," he said.

Malik also demanded action from the Central government and said Thakur must be expelled from the Cabinet. Violent clashes erupted between two factions over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in parts of northeast Delhi, leading to widespread vandalism and arson for over three days, in which at least 34 people died and hundreds of others were injured.