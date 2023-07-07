Bhopal, July 7: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore has been booked for her social media post in the pee-gate controversy in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. Rathore, known for her song 'UP me ka ba', has shared a post on the urination incident in Madhya Pradesh in which a man urinated on a tribal. In her social media post, Rathore shared a picture depicting a half-naked man, presumably accused Pravesh Shukla, urinating on the tribal, Dashmesh Rawat. The urinating man was seen wearing a white half-sleeved shirt, a black cap on his head and his khaki shorts were kept aside.

The FIR was lodged by BJP worker Suraj Khare at Habibganj police station in Bhopal alleging that Rathore has targetted RSS through her social media post. The FIR was lodged under Section 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race etc.) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sidhi Urination Case: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shares Lunch With Victim Dashmat Rawat, Condemns Disturbing Incident (Watch Video).

FIR Against Bhojpuri Singer Neha Singh Rathore for Social Media Post:

Rathore also posted a message, saying, "A BJP leader has filed a case against me for criticising Sidhi's incident." BJP Leader Pravesh Shukla Urinated on Tribal Man? Disturbing Video of Drunk Man Urinating on Adivasi Youth in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi Goes Viral, CM Orders Strict Action Against Accused.

Earlier in February this year, Rathore was served a notice over her song 'UP Me Ka Ba' which criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of a mother-daughter duo in Kanpur Dehat during an eviction drive.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2023 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).