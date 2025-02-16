New Delhi, February 16: Indian Railways will run a special train for devotees to Prayagraj from platform number 16 on the New Delhi Railway Station, officials said on Sunday following a stampede that resulted in the deaths of 18 people on February 15. DCP Railway KPS Malhotra told ANI, "...As of now, Prayagraj Special will run from platform number 16, and then Vande Bharat will run. Let railways manage that show, we will do our work. We have sufficient deployment here."

"The situation at platform 16 is normal and under control..." he said A tragic incident unfolded at New Delhi Railway Station when a passenger lost balance and slipped on the stairs leading to platforms 14 and 15, resulting in several others getting injured, Northern Railways CPRO told ANI. New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: CCTV Footage Examined, Eyewitness Statements To Be Recorded, Says Indian Railways Probe Panel.

‘Prayagraj Special Train To Run From Platform 16’

#WATCH | Delhi | DCP Railway KPS Malhotra says, "...As of now, Prayagraj Special will run from platform number 16, and then Vande Bharat will run. Let railways manage that show, we will do our work. We have sufficient deployment here." https://t.co/iiFckEGOs5 pic.twitter.com/a6628VehPf — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2025

Central Railway officials had yesterday announced that four special trains would be run for Mahakumbh and additional ticket booking counters and 'May I Help You 'booths, have also been arranged. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways have announced the formation of a two-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident. The committee comprises Narsingh Deo, Northern Railway's Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), and Pankaj Gangwar, its Principal Chief Safety Commissioner (PCSC), the railways said on Sunday.

The committee has initiated a High-Level Inquiry (HAG) into the incident, the Railways said. As part of the investigation, the committee has ordered securing of all video footage from the Railway Station to aid in the probe. The tragedy occurred at 10 p.m., on Saturday as lakhs of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing significant overcrowding at the station. New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Passengers Got Confused Between ‘Prayagraj Express, Prayagraj Special’, Causing Stampede, Say Sources.

The deceased were identified as Aaha Devi, 79, Pinky Devi, 41, Sheela Devi, 50, Vyom, 25, Poonam Devi, 40, Lalita Devi, 35, Suruchi, 11; Krishna Devi, 40, Vijay Sah, 15, Neeraj, 12, Shanti Devi, 40, Pooja Kumar, 8, Sangeeta Malik and Poonam, both aged 34, Mamta Jha, 40, Riya Singh, 7, Baby Kumari, 24, and Manoj, 47.

The Indian Railways has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh was announced for the seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.