Bhubaneswar, December 31: The Odisha government on Thursday has imposed restrictions on the New Year eve amid rising concerns about the new strain of coronavirus. The ordered to close shops, commercial establishments, offices and other institutions. Movement of individuals will also be prohibited. The restrictions will remain in place from 10 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1, 2021. Night Curfew in Delhi Ahead of New Year's Eve: No New Year 2021 Celebration Events to Take Place.

The order was issued under section 24 (I) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The order states, “Usually, there is movement of people in large number for celebration to welcome the New Year in the night of December 31, 2020, which is detrimental to containment and prevention of the spread of COVID-19 infections.” It further added, “Considering the above, the state government have directed in the public interest to prohibit such movement of people on December 31, 2020. New Year 2021 Celebrations in Mumbai: Night Curfew to Remain in Place From 11 PM on December 31 to 6 AM on January 2.

Order by Odisha Government:

All shops, commercial establishments, offices, institutions and movement of individuals shall remain closed/prohibited between 10 pm today to 5 am tomorrow throughout the State: #Odisha Government pic.twitter.com/4I2BJni4qd — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

The restrictions will not be applicable to Defence and Central Armed forces on duty, officials of early warning agencies including IMD, district and municipal administration officials on emergency duty. Movement of transit vehicles on highways, movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from airport and railway station will be allowed. The state government also mentioned in the order that if any individual found violating the restrictions would be punished under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

