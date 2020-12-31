Mumbai, December 31: Night Curfew will remain in place in Mumbai from 11 pm on December 31, 2020, to 6 am January 1, 2021. Section 144 will also remain in place to avoid gathering of people for New Year 2021 celebrations to prohibit gathering of five or more people. Parties will also not be allowed in the maximum city. These strict measures have been imposed by the Mumbai Police amid rising concerns over the new strain of coronavirus.

The Mumbai Police also warned people against drink and drive. Mumbai Police spokesperson S Chaitanya said, “People should not think that they can escape if they drink and drive just because breathalysers are not being used in view of COVID. We can always collect blood samples and examine its alcohol content. Action will be taken against offenders.” Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Restrictions Till January 2021, to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 Amid Concerns Over New Coronavirus Strain.

Statement of Mumbai Police Spokesperson:

People should not think that they can escape if they drink and drive just because breathalysers are not being used in view of COVID. We can always collect blood samples & examine its alcohol content. Action will be taken against offenders: S Chaitanya, #Mumbai Police Spokesperson https://t.co/FcbDIAd3EM — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

Notably, the Maharashtra government extended restrictions in the state till January 31, 2021, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also appealed to children below 10 years and old people above 60 years to avoid venturing out for New Year celebrations. Meanwhile, schools in Mumbai will remain shut till January 15.

On Thursday, Delhi Disaster Management Authority also imposed a night curfew in the national capital ahead of New Year's Eve. Not more than five persons are allowed to assemble at a public place, no new year celebration events to take place. Gathering are not allowed at public places from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1 and 11 pm of January 1 to 6 am of January 2.

