As the countdown to New Year 2025 begins, people across the globe are taking different approaches. For some, it’s all about quiet reflection and goal-setting; for others, it’s about going all out, celebrating the new start in the most epic ways. No matter how you plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve, the New Year’s Eve fireworks display will be one of the most iconic ways to ring in 2025. We are talking street parties, firework spectaculars, and so much more as everyone joins in to ring in January 1. Unlike most parts of the world, India has its own way of welcoming New Year with fireworks. There are top cities and popular venues which host the breathtaking New Year’s Eve fireworks display. Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and other places, find out the popular spots to visit and experience the dazzling New Year’s Eve 2024 fireworks in India; and welcome 2025 with great spirit and joy. New Year's Eve Ball Drop 2024 Live Streaming From New York's Times Square.

Goa

Often hailed as the ‘Party Capital of India,’ Goa is always a top choice for celebrating New Year’s Eve. With its stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife and parties, it’s a perfect destination to enjoy the NYE fireworks.

Mumbai

The city that never sleeps, Mumbai’s nightlife on December 31 has something for everyone. Whether you prefer a quiet and cosy atmosphere or want to party till dawn, the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration has it all. From delicious food, live music and a spectacular view of the fireworks at the Gateway of India, ring in 2025 at the city with the festive spirit. New Year’s Eve 2024 Destinations in India: 10 Best Places in the Country To Ring In New Year 2025.

Delhi

The capital of India, too, is not behind when it comes to unforgettable New Year’s Eve experiences. From wild parties to picnics and cosy dinners, make your NYE epic, quirky and unforgettable in Delhi. And don’t miss the stunning fireworks at midnight for a magical moment!

Udaipur

Udaipur is one of the most-visited places in India during the holidays. The serene lakeside celebration offers unique experiences for people who want the taste of everything on NYE. It’s a calm, serene and picturesque way to end the year for a fresh beginning. Start 2025 Right: Travel to These 6 Stunning Indian Locations in the New Year.

Bangalore

Known for its unparalleled party scene, Bangalore offers a variety of venues to suit every mood, be it high-energy dance floors, intimate rooftop settings or culinary delights.

Kolkata

Kolkata’s New Year celebration is a mix of traditional and modern elements. Park Street is a vibrant hub with music, lights, culinary festivals, and grand fireworks, and the city’s colonial elegance contributes to the NYE setting.

Wherever you are on New Year’s Eve, don’t forget to bid farewell to 2024 with a heart filled with gratitude as you welcome 2025 with open arms. Happy New Year!

