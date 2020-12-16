Mumbai, December 16: On New Year's Eve 2020 celebrations, BMC has decided to not relax the 11:30 pm timing rules for restaurants and pubs, according to a Mumbai Mirror report. So it is expected that this year it will be a muted celebration. Mumbai sees large crowds every year gathered in public places, restaurants and nightclubs for New Year celebrations.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, BMC had imposed the strict deadline for restaurants to unction at only 33 per cent capacity and not serve customers beyond the 11:30 pm deadline. However, it found that restaurants were flouting the 11:30 PM curfew. Mumbai in 'Mission Begin Again' Mode: Malls Without Theatres And Restaurants, Market Places to Open From August 5.

From December 13, the BMC cracked the whip and started a major drive in pubs and restaurants, by fining patrons who were not wearing masks. The BMC has also issued show-cause notices to many restaurants and gymkhanas for serving patrons beyond the 11.30 pm deadline.

