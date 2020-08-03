Mumbai, August 3: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday eased restrictions for the phased opening of lockdown under 'Mission Begin Again' as infection rate decreased in the maximum city in the past few days. As per the new guidelines, Malls and market complexes are allowed to open from 9 am-7 pm from August 5. However, theatres, food courts and restaurants will remain closed.

The BMC allowed only kitchen of restaurants to remain open inside malls for home delivery. The BMC also allowed all government offices to operate with 15 percent strength or with maximum of 15 people, whichever is more. However, for private offices can operate up to 10% strength or 10 people. Maharashtra 'Mission Begin Again': Lockdown Extended Till August 31, Malls And Market Complexes Allowed to Open in Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon And Other Cities.

Guidelines by BMC:

As per the BMC guidelines, spitting, consuming liquor and other tobacco products are prohibited. For marriage and funeral related gatherings, not more than 50 guests are allowed. The civic body also asked people to follow social distancing and to wear face masks to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

According to reports, 70 percent of Covid care centres (CCCs) have been shut down as cases came down in the past few days. Till now,1,16,451 people have contracted COVID-19 in Mumbai. More than 6,400 people have succumbed to the deadly virus so far.

