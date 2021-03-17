Authors Franceska Sparkle and Lady Starr have announced the release of their comprehensive guide to dating with purpose, Partners Not Projects: Red Flags Self-Help For Relationships. After mentoring single women for over a decade, Franceska and Starr are putting their wisdom in writing for the first time in this compelling self-help journal.

Partners Not Projects explores common warning signs and character flaws that signal a prospective date is a toxic influence. This guide teaches women how to advocate for themselves, avoid falling under the spell of smooth talkers, and navigate the chaos of dating in an informed way. Franceska and Starr review real-life accounts of negative encounters and give actionable advice about how to react in those situations.

Franceska and Starr draw upon their own experiences as single mothers who left toxic relationships to add depth and insight to their work. As coaches who help women become independent and financially stable, they have refined the concepts in Partners Not Projects to provide a concise summary of best practices to stay safe, stay whole, and stay on the right road to finding a healthy relationship.

Although Partners Not Projects is intended for women, men can also benefit from many of the key concepts or see how their actions in the dating world can be perceived. This guide is targeted towards readers who are in established careers and looking to settle down while still keeping fun and excitement in their lives.

With easy, accessible language and questions to prompt further thought, Franceska and Starr have created an incredibly powerful self-help strategy for the modern woman in the dating world. Partners Not Projects empowers women to find the men who will enrich their lives while also teaching them to embrace self-love. Franceska and Starr emphasize that stressors don’t last forever, and that ultimately, pressure builds diamonds.

Franceska Sparkle and Lady Starr are single mothers, survivors, and entrepreneurs who didn’t let temporary problems permanently hold them back. Together, they founded Partners Not Projects, where they work to uplift single women. Franceska and Starr graduated from the University of Texas El Paso and the University of Arizona, respectively. They can be found online at their official website or on Instagram.

Partners Not Projects: Red Flags Self-Help For Relationships is available for purchase on Amazon.com, Books-A-Million, Barnes & Noble and their official website. A portion of the proceeds from every sale will be donated to single mothers to help with tuition, daycare, food, and other essentials.