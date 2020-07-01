New Delhi, July 1: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday condoled the death of people killed in an explosion at Neyveli power plant in Tamil Nadu and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. Taking to Twitter, Shah said he is anguished to learn about the loss of lives and said has spoken to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami assuring all the help from the Centre. "Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to a blast at Neyveli power plant boiler in Tamil Nadu. Have spoken to CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami & assured all possible help. CISF on the spot to assist in relief work. Praying for earliest recovery injured", Shah tweeted.

As many as six people have died and 17 others have been injured in an explosion at a boiler of Neyveli lignite plant, M. Sree Abhinav, Cuddalore Superintendent of Police informed on Wednesday. The workers died when a boiler in a thermal power unit (TPS II) of NLC India Ltd exploded. The cause of the boiler blast is yet to be ascertained.

Here's the tweet:

Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to a blast at Neyveli power plant boiler in Tamil Nadu. Have spoken to @CMOTamilNadu and assured all possible help.@CISFHQrs is already on the spot to assist the relief work. Praying for the earliest recovery of those injured. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 1, 2020

The NLC India's integrated mining-cum-power plant is located in Neyveli in Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu. According to reports, the company's TPS II consists of seven units of 210 MW each. This is the second major boiler blast in NLC India. In May, four persons were killed when a boiler in the TPS II exploded.

