Mumbai, December 30: Maharashtra Government extended lockdown restrictions in the state till January 31, 2021, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There will be no New Year party in Mumbai this time as the civic body has imposed a night curfew (11 pm to 6 am) up to January 5, 2021.

The Uddhav Thackeray government appealed that children below the age of 10 and elderly citizens older than 60 years of age must avoid venturing out of the home on New Year's eve.

Amid concerns over UK returnees testing positive for new COVID strain, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh tope has said that so far no patient has been detected in Maharashtra. New Coronavirus Strain: Suspension of UK Flights Extended till January 7, Strictly Regulated Resumption Afterwards, Says Hardeep Singh Puri.

Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Restrictions Till January 2021

Maharashtra Government extends lockdown restrictions in the state till 31st January 2021, to prevent the spread of COVID19 pic.twitter.com/mAJOhHDQkY — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

Earlier today, Centre extended the temporary ban on flights from and to the United Kingdom till January 7, 2021. Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation on Wednesday announced that temporary suspension of flights from and to the European country has been extended.

