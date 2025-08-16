Malayalam New Year, also known as Chingam 1, is an important and auspicious occasion that is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across Kerala. The first day of Chingam month in the Malayalam calendar is observed as the Malayalam New Year. However, many people in Kerala celebrate Vishu Kani as the first day of the year, which is observed on the 1st day of the Medam month. This year, the Malayalam New Year 2025 falls on Sunday, August 17, 2025. On this day, the Malayalam Kollavarsham 1201 will begin. Malayalam New Year Wishes, Greetings and Chingam 1 Messages To Share and Celebrate.

This day is traditionally celebrated in the Indian state of Kerala and by Malayali communities around the world. People prepare an arrangement with items like rice, fruits, vegetables, flowers, especially Kani konna or Cassia fistula, coins, and a mirror placed in front of Lord Krishna or Vishnu's idol.

Malayalam New Year 2025 Date

Malayalam New Year 2025 falls on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

Malayalam New Year Significance

Malayalam New Year, also known as Kollavarsham, marks the beginning of the new year in the Malayalam calendar. The day of the Malayalam New Year holds great significance for people of Kerala. This day marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar and is a day of cultural significance in the southern state. This is the first month of the Malayalam calendar, and the first day of Chingam is celebrated as the New Year. The Malayalam calendar, an ancient lunisolar system, is integral to the cultural and religious practices in Kerala.

