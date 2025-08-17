The Malayalam New Year, also known as Chingam 1, marks the beginning of the traditional Malayalam calendar in the Indian state of Kerala. It usually falls in mid-August and is celebrated with simplicity and devotion. Chingam 1, the Malayalam New Year, falls on August 17, 2025 (Kollavarsham 1201). This day signifies new beginnings, particularly for farmers, as it aligns with the harvest season and the end of the heavy monsoon. Chingam is also the month of Onam, Kerala’s grandest festival, and thus, the New Year sets a festive and hopeful tone. People visit temples, wear traditional clothes, and start fresh ventures on this auspicious day, praying for prosperity, good health, and happiness. Download Chingam 1 2025 images, HD wallpapers and Malayalam New Year photos online for free. Share beautiful Kollavarsham 1201 WhatsApp messages, greetings and wishes with family and friends to mark this auspicious beginning.

On this day, sharing warm greetings and heartfelt wishes is a beautiful tradition that binds Malayalees across the world. Families and friends exchange messages filled with good fortune, peace, and success. Whether in person or through digital platforms, people wish one another “Chingam 1 Aashamsakal” or “Happy Malayalam New Year” greeting cards, festive graphics, and social media posts are shared widely to spread the joy of the new beginning. Elders bless the younger ones, and children are encouraged to start their day early with prayers and cultural reflections. As you observe Malayalam New Year 2025, we at LatestLY, have bought together a collection of HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and share with one and all as the greetings for the day.

Chingam 1 2025 Images

Chingam 1 2025 (File Image)

Happy Malayalam New Year Greetings

Happy Malayalam New Year (File Image)

Kollavarsham 1201 HD Wallpapers

Kolla Varsham 1201 (File Image)

Kollavarsham 1201 Ashamsakal Wallpapers HD

Kollavarsham Ashamsakal (File Image)

Malayalam New Year Messages

Malayalam New Year (File Image)

Sending New Year wishes is more than a formality; it’s a way of expressing love, unity, and hope for a brighter future. It reflects the Malayalee spirit of community and connectedness, even across distances. A thoughtful message or call on Chingam 1 rekindles emotional ties and keeps traditions alive in a modern world. Whether it's a short SMS or a heartfelt note, the intention is always to uplift one another and start the year on a positive note. As the sun rises on the Malayalam New Year, so do prayers for happiness, abundance, and shared blessings.

