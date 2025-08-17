Chingam 1 marks the beginning of the Malayalam New Year, a day celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy by Malayalis all over the world. In 2025, Chingam 1 falls on Sunday, August 17, as per the traditional Kollavarsham calendar. Chingam 1 2025 coincides with Kollavarsham 1201. This day is deeply rooted in Kerala’s cultural heritage, symbolising renewal and prosperity. To express these heartfelt wishes, many turn to sharing distinctive Kollavarsham Ashamsakal images, Chingam 1 2025 status, Chingam 1 poster, Kollavarsham wishes and Malayalam New Year greetings on social media and messaging platforms like WhatsApp. Chingam 1 2025 or Kolla Varsham 1201 Date: First Day of Malayalam New Year Significance, Onam Preparations, Celebrations in Kerala and Common FAQs Answered.

In the digital age, WhatsApp messages and status updates have become the primary medium through which people greet their loved ones during Chingam 1. Creative and heartfelt wishes, often including quotes, poems or blessings, add a personal touch to these exchanges. Some popular messages might wish for peace, prosperity, and success, while others extend simple good wishes like “Puthiyoru Varshathinu Ellam Mangalmaya Ashamsakal” (Best wishes for a new year full of auspiciousness). By sharing these beautiful images and messages, Malayalis ensure that the spirit of Kollavarsham continues to thrive, connecting generations and spreading joy on this special day.

Here Are 6 Simple, Festive Messages for Chingam 1, 2025:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Joyful Chingam 1, 2025. May This Malayalam New Year Bring Prosperity, Happiness and Endless Blessings to Your Family.

Kolla Varsham 1201 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chingam 1. Let This New Beginning in Kolla Varsham 1201 Fill Your Life With Positivity, Harmony and Good Fortune.

Chingam 1 2025 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Chingam 1, May Lord Vishnu Bless You With Strength, Peace and Success in Every Step of Life.

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the Malayalam New Year Begins, May Your Days Be Bright, Your Home Filled With Joy and Your Heart With Love. Happy Chingam 1, 2025.

Kollavarsham Ashamsakal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Welcome Chingam 1 With Prayers, Traditions and Togetherness. Wishing You a Prosperous and Healthy New Year Ahead.

Happy Malayalam New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chingam 1, 2025. May the Year Ahead Be As Vibrant as Kerala’s Festivals and As Fulfilling as the Blessings of the New Year.

Families come together to offer prayers, prepare special festive dishes, and partake in various auspicious rituals that bring good fortune for the coming year. The spirit of Chingam 1 is one of optimism, as people seek blessings for health, happiness, and success in their personal and professional lives. Accompanied by warm wishes written in Malayalam or English, these messages help convey one’s hopes for a prosperous year. Sharing these greetings strengthens bonds between family and friends and preserves and promotes the unique traditions associated with Chingam 1 and the Malayalam calendar.

