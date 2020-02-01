Nirmala Sitharaman Cuts Short Her Budget 2020 Speech After Beginning to Feel Unwell in Parliament

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 1: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to cut short the presentation of Union Budget 2020 abruptly as she was feeling unwell. Nirmala Sitharaman spoke for close to three hours, but couldn't conclude reading out the entire Budget in Parliament. During the Budget presentation, she delivered a 161-minute long speech, the longest (duration-wise) in Budget history. New Income Tax Rates And Slabs For 2020-21.

Reacting to Sitharaman's budgetary speech, Congress called it "longest" and "most lacklustre". "After Acche Din, New India, it appears the government has also abandoned USD 5 trillion economy target," the Congress said. "Core sector growth stands at 1.3% in December 2019, despite the significant fall from the same time last year, #Budget2020 has failed to layout a roadmap or plan on how the govt plans to address this serious issue," it added.

In her speech, Sitharaman said that aspirational India, economic development and a caring society for all are the three prominent themes of the Budget 2020. "This budget is woven around three prominent themes, aspirational India, in which all sections of society seek better standards of living, economic development for all, indicated in Prime Minister's exhortation 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas', and lastly, ours shall be a caring society," she said.