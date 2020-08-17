New Delhi, August 17: Fugitive self-styled godman Nithyananda, wanted in India for alleged rape and abduction, has recently announced setting up a bank called Reserve Bank of Kailasa. In his latest video, Nithyananda said the currency will be released on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. "The whole economic policies, 300-page document, is ready with absolute designing, currency everything...legally," the absconder can be heard saying. Nithyananda on 'Spiritual Tour', Can't Serve Notice to Him, Says Police to Karnataka High Court.

In December last year, Nithyananda claimed to have founded his own country - Kailaasa - and designed its flag, constitution and emblem. He declared Kailasa a "Hindu sovereign nation". According to the website Kailasaa.org, it's "nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries".

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, had allegedly fled India without a passport to save himself from a rape case registered against him in Karnataka. A native of Tamil Nadu, he opened an ashram near Bengaluru in the early 2000s. His teachings were said to be based on those of Osho Rajneesh. In 2010 a video of him in a compromising position with an actress emerged online and he was later arrested on charges of rape.

Nithyananda was booked for rape and abduction after two girls had gone missing from his ashram in Ahmedabad. He was charged with kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram. He is also accused of allegedly raping his former disciple under the garb of spirituality. Moreover, he is being investigated by French authorities for alleged fraud involving $4,00,000.

