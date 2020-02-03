Nithyananda on 'Spiritual Tour', Can't Serve Notice to Him, Says Police to Karnataka High Court

Swami Nithyananda. (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bengaluru, February 3: The police in Karnataka issued one of the most absurd reasons for not serving notice to rape accused self-styled godman Nithyananda. The police told the court that it was not sending a notice to Nithyananda as he is on a "spiritual tour," reported The News Minute. The reasoning by police comes despite the fact that it is public knowledge that Nithyananda, accused of rape and child abuse, has been absconding since November 2018. He is said to be in hiding in Belize. Nithyananda, Rape-Accused Self-Styled Godman, Sets Up His 'Own Country' Named 'Kailaasa’ on Private Island in Ecuador, Wants UN to Grant Sovereign Status.

The Karnataka High Court reserved the order on the bail cancellation petition filed by a complainant, against Nithyananda today. The order will be pronounced on 5th February 2020, said the court. Swami Nithyananda Video Interview on His 'Inter-life Reincarnation Trust' Plan To Get Money From Billionaires Will Give You 'Thug Life' Feeling.

The Karnataka High Court on January 31, asked the police to serve a notice on Nithyananda. The court was hearing a petition seeking the cancellation of his bail in a rape case filed against him in 2010.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Balraj B, reportedly told the court that the police had served notice to his aide Kumari Archananda but not Nithyananda. He added that the notice had to be served to Kumari Archananda as Nithyananda could not be reached.

A petition was filed in the Karnataka High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Nithyananda for skipping the trial and fleeing the country. Justice John Michael Cunha, after hearing the complainant, had ordered issuance of notice to the state government and Nithyananda and had posted the matter for hearing next week.

The petition, filed by K Lenin, alleged that Nithyananda has been skipping trial and has fled the country on an expired passport.

The plea further said that Nithyananda was making false representations in his “exemption petitions to the trial court as if he is still in India”. Interpol has also issued a ‘blue corner notice’ to locate the self-styled godman, who is facing trial in a criminal case, on the request of Gujarat Police.