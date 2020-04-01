Nizamuddin Markaz Attendee Attempts Suicide, Tries to Jump From 6th Floor of Delhi Hospital (Watch Video)

Man who attended Nizamuddin Markaz event attempts suicide (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 1: A person, who had attended an event at Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin amid the coronavirus outbreak and was admitted to a hospital, attempted suicide on Wednesday. The man, whose identity was not immediately known, tried to jump from the sixth floor of the hospital. A video of the attempted suicide also surfaced on social media. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 49 After COVID-19 Patient Dies in Meerut, Second Death in Uttar Pradesh.

"People from Markaz Nizamuddin were admitted on 6th floor. One of them tried to commit suicide today. We successfully saved him," said the administration of Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. Following the incident, security was heightened inside the hospital. According to the Delhi government, a total of 2361 persons were evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz. What is Tablighi Jamaat? Know Key Facts About Islamic Group at Centre of Nizamuddin Markaz Fiasco Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Nizamuddin Markaz Attendee Attempts Suicide:

#WATCH A person related to Markaz Nizamuddin, admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi attempted to commit suicide today. He was saved by the hospital authorities. pic.twitter.com/qHSGIYaTJn — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

Out of 2361 evacuees, 617 have been admitted to the hospitals, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. Tablighi Jamaat Markaz has been booked for violating the Epidemic Act provisions and also IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy). The Crime Branch will also question the Markaz chief as well as Saad Kandhalvi, who organized such a large gathering amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Several people who attended the event held between March 13 and 15 have tested positive for coronavirus. Subsequently, hundreds of others from different states who visited the Markaz are being quarantined.