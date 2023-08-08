Chandigarh, August 8: Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit on Tuesday prohibited air travel and star hotels for officers of the UT visiting Delhi.

In a letter to the Advisor, he said: "As responsible officers, it is our moral duty that public money shouldn’t be squandered and wasteful expenditure shouldn’t be accepted at any cost. Punjab Government to Buy Private Thermal Power Plant, Says CM Bhagwant Mann.

"In this regard, a news item relating to the expenses incurred by the officers of Chandigarh Administration was brought to my notice. In the news item it was reported that officers stayed in five-star hotels in Delhi and travelled by business class in commercial flights. Punjab Rains: CM Bhagwant Mann Conducts Tour of Rain-Affected Areas, Takes Stock of Relief and Rescue Measures (See Pics and Video).

"After a careful consideration of present circumstances, from henceforth, it is directed that no air travel is allowed to Delhi. All officials travelling to Delhi would travel by Shatabdi and Vande Bharat trains. Further, officials will stay at UT Guest House, Punjab Bhawan, or Haryana Bhawan but not in any star hotels," Purohit added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2023 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).