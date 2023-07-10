Chandigarh, July 10: Swinging into action to take stock of the relief and rescue measures going on at the grassroots, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday conducted a tour of rain-affected areas and interacted with people evacuated from low-lying areas in the aftermath of downpour.

The Chief Minister said the situation was alarming but the government was making efforts to minimise the loss of lives. Mann said teams of the NDRF have been roped in for rescue work but the Indian Army has not been yet pressed in officially for this work. The Chief Minister said he had a word with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday during which he apprised him about the entire situation. “As of now Central assistance is not required for relief and rescue work as the situation is under control.” Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Seeks Feedback From Industrialists To Provide Business-Friendly Environment.

However, Mann said “if need arises, then help will be sought from the Union government to tackle the situation”. The Chief Minister also said that a special ‘girdwari’ will be conducted to ascertain the loss of crops, houses and others. Detailed instructions will be issued to the Deputy Commissioners to immediately carry out ‘girdwari’ in the areas lashed by rains to ascertain the damage. Punjab Rains Today Video: Amritsar Receive Heavy Rainfall Accompanied by Hailstorm.

Mann assured the people that the government was committed to safeguarding their interests against nature’s fury. The Chief Minister said an elaborate flood protection mechanism has been put in place to safeguard the life and property of people. He said that Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) are expediting the relief work in their respective districts so as to provide succor to the masses.

Mann said an alert has already been issued in low-lying areas and help is being provided to the needy people. Meanwhile, flood control rooms have been set up in all districts of the state and numbers have been made public. Mann said the officials have been directed to ensure immediate action on any sort of distress call by people in case of emergency.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Assures Support

ਮੈਂ ਖੁਦ ਗਰਾਊਂਡ ਜ਼ੀਰੋ ਤੇ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਹਾਂ ..ਸਥਿਤੀ ਬਿਲਕੁਲ ਕੰਟਰੋਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੈ ..ਅਫ਼ਸਰ ਅਤੇ ਮੰਤਰੀ-ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਹਰ ਵਕਤ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਨ ..ਸਹਾਇਤਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੋਈ ਘਾਟ ਨਹੀਂ ਰਹਿਣ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ.. pic.twitter.com/XOJrjd6Yhh — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) July 10, 2023

