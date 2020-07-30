Kolkata, July 30: Flight operations from six cities- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad- to Koktaka's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport has been suspended till August 15, West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary (Home) said in a letter to Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation. This development comes amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Kolkata Airport Flight Operations in West Bengal to Remain Suspended on These Days in August As Per Lockdown, Check Dates.

The letter said: "Kindly refer to letter no 282-CS/2020 dated 17-7-20 of the Chief Secretary, West Bengal, regard suspension of flights to Kolkata from High COVID prevalence cities (Viz, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad). I am further directed to inform you that the suspension of flights from the aforesaid cities to Kolkata will continue till 15th August, 2020." Lockdown of '2 Days Per Week' Extended in West Bengal Till August 31, Dates of Shutdown Declared, Day of Bakra Eid Exempted.

ANI Tweet:

Suspension of flights to Kolkata from 6 cities- Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended till 15th August: West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in a letter to Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation pic.twitter.com/Qth78uILYC — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

In a tweet on Wednesday, Kolkata airport authorities said, "The restriction on arriving flights to Kolkata Airport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended upto 15th August 2020."

Kolkata Airport Tweet:

The West Bengal has already completely suspended flight operations at Kolkata airport for seven days in the month of August. The flight operations will remain suspended on 5th, 8th,16th,17th, 23rd, 24th and 31st August 2020 as per the shutdown announced by West Bengal government.

