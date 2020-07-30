Kolkata, July 30: In view of the lockdown in West Bengal, flight operations would remain suspended on certain days in the month of August. Kolkata Airport mentioned that flights would be suspended on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31 as per the lockdown announced by West Bengal Government. The passengers have, therefore, been requested to contact concerned airlines for changes in flight schedule. Lockdown of '2 Days Per Week' Extended in West Bengal Till August 31, Dates of Shutdown Declared, Day of Bakra Eid Exempted.

On Tuesday, West Bengal government decided to extend its "two days per week" lockdown strategy till the end of August. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the restrictions are necessitated to control the pace of transmission.

Flights to Remain Suspended on These Days in August in Kolkata:

Flight operations at the airport will remain suspended on 5th, 8th,16th,17th, 23rd, 24th & 31st August 2020 as per the lockdown announced by West Bengal Government. Passengers are requested to contact concerned airlines for changes in flight schedule: Kolkata Airport — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

The two-day per week lockdown strategy was implemented in Bengal in mid-July, in bid to break the chain of infection. The lockdown, as per the plan, is imposed on two non-consecutive days of the week. The total number of active cases in the state has increased to 19,493 and the death toll has mounted to 1,449 in the state so far.

