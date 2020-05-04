Noida Bans Spitting in Public Places to Prevent Coronavirus Spread, Imposes Fine

Spitting (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Noida, May 4: The end the unhealthy habit that may potentially lead to the spread of novel coronavirus, Noida authority, in the interest of public health and safety, has banned spitting at public places in Noida. This means that spitting gutka, paan or any chewable tobacco or non-tobacco are prohibited in the city. This development was announced by Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer, Noida authority. Catch All the Live News and Updates Related to the Coronavirus Outbreak in India and Other Parts of the World.

"Spitting/spitting of tobacco products at public places is prohibited in Noida," the notification read. It also informed that a fine has been imposed if anyone is found guilty. "A fine of Rs 500 will be charged from 1st-time offenders and Rs 1000 from 2nd-time offenders," it said. Prohibit Use of Smokeless Tobacco, Spitting in Public Places to Prevent COVID-19 Spread: Health Ministry to States.

The notification noted that spitting could probably lead to the spread of novel coronavirus as germs can stay alive for more than 24 hours in saliva. Spitting also carries a risk of spreading Tuberculosis, Influenza, Pneumonia and Hepatitis, the notice read.

As of Monday morning, 2645 coronavirus cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Till now, 754 patients have recovered from the infection, while 43 deaths have been reported.