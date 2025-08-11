New Delhi, August 11: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today, August 11, responded to the alleged nuclear threat issued by Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir from US soil. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), MEA said that their attention has been drawn to remarks reportedly made by the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff while visiting the United States. "Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan's stock-in-trade," the statement said.

The statement issued by Randhir Jaiswal, official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, further said that it is regrettable that these remarks were made from the soil of a friendly third country. The MEA also said that the "international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforce the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups". Did Asim Munir Issue a Nuclear Threat Against India From US Soil? Pakistan Army Chief Says 'We'll Take Half the World Down With Us', Says Report.

Will Not Give In to Nuclear Blackmail, India Says in Statement

The Ministry of External Affairs also clarified that India will not give in to nuclear blackmail. "We will continue to take all steps necessary to safeguard our national security," MEA added. India's statement comes after Asim Munir reportedly made a nuclear threat in case his country faced an existential threat in a future war with India. It must be recalled that Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir reportedly issued a nuclear threat against India during his visit to the United States, reports Print.

We'll Take Half the World Down With Us if We Think We Are Going Down, Says Asim Munir

Notably, Munir said that his country will be willing to plunge the region into nuclear war if faced with an existential threat. "We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us," Munir said. Munir reportedly made the statement during a black-tie dinner hosted by businessman Adnan Asad, who serves as the honorary consul for his homeland in Tampa. Asim Munir to Visit US Again: Pakistan Army Chief Expected to Visit Washington This Week, His Second Trip in 2 Months.

During the event, Asim Munir followed up his nuclear threat with comments on the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan's Army Chief allegedly said that India's decision to place it in abeyance could put 250 million at risk of starvation. "We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, phir 10 missile sey faarigh kar dengey [we will destroy it with 10 missiles]," Munir said.

