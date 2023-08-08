Ranchi, August 8: The Jharkhand Police have initiated actions against those who were allegedly involved in the clashes that erupted on June 10, 2022, after an unruly crowd in Ranchi went violent while protesting against a controversial statement given by then BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against the Prophet Muhammad. One accused has been arrested, while the police have sought arrest warrants from the court against 39 others, holding them responsible for the violence.

An altercation ensued between police and the crowd amid the protest, and the police had to resort to firing and lathi-charge in order to disperse the crowd, which resulted in the killing of three persons. Over 50 people, including several policemen, were injured and several properties were damaged during the violence. Subsequently, more than two dozen people were arrested at that time. Now, after over one year, the police is gearing up to arrest around 40 accused in the case. YSRCP Claims its Rajya Sabha MP Added to Proposed Panel on Delhi Services Bill Without Consent by AAP’s Raghav Chadha, Seeks Probe.

Calling the police action 'one-sided', various Muslim organisations held a meeting, and it has been decided that the people of the Muslim community will keep shops and businesses closed on August 12 in protest against the police action. People associated with these organisations have said that they had not expected such actions from the Hemant Soren government and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). India-Made Cough Syrup Contaminated? WHO Raises Alert on 'Contaminated' Cough Syrup, Manufactured by Indian Pharma Company, in Iraq.

They expressed displeasure against the Hemant government and the "secular" coalition government for "ignoring incidents that led to the violation of the constitutional rights of the minorities". In the meeting, an appeal was made to the Hemant government to stop the "unilateral police action" in the Ranchi violence case, until a proper high-level inquiry is done. Besides, organisations also demanded the enactment of anti-mob lynching laws and ensuring the safety of minorities in the state.

