Puri, January 12: In a tragic incident, a 46-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 25-year-old son to death in Singamala village in Odisha's Kandhamal district early Saturday morning, January 11. The accused, identified as Praneswar Malik, later surrendered to the police.

According to The New Indian Express, the deceased, Jitendra Malik, who was unemployed and known for his habitual drinking, often caused disturbances at home. His wife had left him a year ago due to his abusive behaviour. On Friday night, Jitendra returned home intoxicated, argued with his parents, and vandalised the house. Praneswar locked him in a room outside the house to prevent further chaos. Cuttack Shocker: College Student Raped by Boyfriend and Others While She Was Out During Dussehra Festival To Celebrate Her Birthday; 6 Arrested.

Fed Up With His Drinking Habits, Father Stabs Son to Death in Odisha

On Saturday morning, Jitendra's mother, Suni, opened the door to pacify him, but he continued to abuse his parents. Enraged, Praneswar stabbed Jitendra twice, leading to his death. The family rushed Jitendra to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. Punjab Shocker: 21-Year-Old BBA Student From Odisha Raped Near Railway Tracks in Phagwara.

Praneswar confessed to the police, citing his son's abusive behaviour as the reason for his actions. The police have registered a murder case and sent the body for postmortem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2025 08:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).