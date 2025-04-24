Regarded as the greatest-ever Indian cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 52nd birthday today (April 24). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended its warm wishes for the former India captain on his special day on the social media platform X. Tendulkar featured in 664 internationals for India, scored 34,357 runs, and claimed 201 wickets in a career spanning 24 years. The 52-year-old is an ICC Cricket World Cup winner, having won his maiden trophy in 2011. Check out BCCI's wish for the legendary cricketer below. Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: A Look Through the Extraordinary Cricketing Journey of ‘Master Blaster’ As He Turns 52.

BCCI Wishes Sachin Tendulkar

6⃣6⃣4⃣ intl. matches 3⃣4⃣,3⃣5⃣7⃣ intl. runs 🙌 2⃣0⃣1⃣ intl. wickets 👌 2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ World Cup-winner 🏆 Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award winner 🏆 The only cricketer to score 💯 international Hundreds 🫡 Wishing the legendary and ever-so-inspirational Sachin… pic.twitter.com/YMbfsdgW2K — BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2025

