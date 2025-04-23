As gold prices in India surged past the historic Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams mark on April 22, 2025, social media was flooded with reactions from netizens who recalled a scene from the 1989 Bollywood film "Guru". In the clip, Shakti Kapoor’s character, Vicky, delivers a prophetic line: “Uske baad humare sone ka bhaav badhega. 5,000 rupiya tola, 10,000 ka tola, 50,000 ka tola, 1 lakh tola!” The scene, which was once just a dramatic moment in the movie, has now gone viral, with fans calling Kapoor the “best stock market analyst” for seemingly predicting gold’s price rise decades ago. As experts analyse the reasons behind the gold surge, internet users have turned to Bollywood for some laughs, joking that they may need to revisit more classic films to uncover other potential "predictions." Gold Rate Reaches INR 1 Lakh Mark for the First Time, Hits Fresh All-Time High on Dollar’s Weakness.

Shakti Kapoor is the Best Stock Market Analyst, Says Netizens

Shakti Kapoor is the best stock market analyst 🥲 Predicted Gold to hit 1 lac decades back 😁 pic.twitter.com/fl3buUqes5 — Azhar Jafri (@zhr_jafri) April 22, 2025

