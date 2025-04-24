Google introduced a new interactive Doodle on April 24, 2025, titled ‘Rise of the Half Moon April,’ marking the last Half Moon phase of the month. This creative card-based game challenges players to link different lunar phases, scoring points and revealing wildcards along the way. Blending learning with entertainment, the Google Doodle offers an engaging way for users to explore their understanding of moon cycles through hands-on gameplay. Available globally, including in India, it provides an accessible and immersive experience that transforms lunar education into a captivating digital adventure. Google offers free lunar cycle-themed wallpapers for desktop and mobile devices, allowing users to carry a piece of the lunar celebration with them. St George’s Day 2025 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Brings Dragon-Slaying Tale To Life With Stunning Artwork to Honour the Patron Saint of England (View Pic).

Rise Of Half Moon April Google Doodle

Rise Of Half Moon April Google Doodle (Photo Credits: doodle.google)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)