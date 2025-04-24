New York, April 24: The US Army has announced a major revision to its physical fitness assessment, introducing a new “sex-neutral” Army Fitness Test (AFT) that will require female soldiers in combat roles to meet the same physical standards as their male counterparts. This marks a significant shift in how fitness is measured and evaluated within the military, especially for those in physically demanding frontline positions.

Set to officially replace the Army Combat Fitness Test starting June 1, 2025, the AFT will be administered twice a year for active-duty soldiers and once a year for members of the National Guard and Reserve. However, soldiers serving in combat-specific military occupational specialities (MOS) will begin adhering to the updated standards in January 2026, with Guard and Reserve members expected to follow by June 2026. United States Army Reserve Day 2025 Date, History and Significance: Here’s What You Should Know About the Day That Honours the Foundation of US Army Reserve.

What Is the ‘Sex-Neutral’ Army Fitness Test Introduced by the US Military

The term “sex-neutral” refers to the requirement that all soldiers in 21 combat MOSs must meet identical physical benchmarks, regardless of gender. This means female soldiers must achieve the same scores as male soldiers to qualify and remain in combat positions. In contrast, soldiers in non-combat roles will still be evaluated using age- and sex-adjusted standards.

The AFT is composed of five events:

A deadlift to measure lower body strength

Pushups to assess upper body endurance

A plank hold for core stability

A 2-mile run for cardiovascular fitness

A sprint-drag-carry exercise to test speed, agility, and muscular endurance

One event from the previous test—the standing power throw—has been removed because of its limited relevance to combat readiness. Soldiers who fail the AFT twice in a row may face dismissal from service. The U.S. Department of Defence has emphasised that this shift is meant to uphold combat effectiveness and fairness across the force. US Army to No Longer Allow Transgender People to Enlist in Military After Donald Trump Order.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who previously voiced opposition to women in combat, has since revised his stance. He now supports equal opportunity for all soldiers, provided they meet the same physical demands. “This is about readiness, not quotas,” he said in a recent statement.

This change is part of a broader effort to ensure that all service members in combat roles are held to a unified and rigorous standard, reinforcing the Army’s focus on preparedness, resilience, and operational effectiveness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2025 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).