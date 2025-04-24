Mumbai, April 24: The Shillong Teer Results of Thursday, April 24, 2025, are being announced by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The Shillong Teer Result for popular games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be available on platforms like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com. Players can view the winning numbers of both Round 1 and Round 2 in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of April 24 provided below.

The Shillong Teer, a game rooted in traditional archery, remains a vibrant part of Meghalaya's cultural identity. Its blend of age-old customs and modern-day excitement draws thousands of daily followers, especially for sought-after rounds like the morning and night sessions. Stay tuned for live updates to track the Shillong Teer Result of April 24.

Shillong Teer Result on April 24, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online, and you can visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. Simply look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for April 24, 2025" on these sites to find the results for Round 1 and Round 2.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 79

Second Round - 46

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 11

Second Round - 46

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round - 29

Second Round - 60

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 62

Second Round - 14

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 14

Second Round - 04

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round - 44

Second Round - 83

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a distinctive archery-based lottery game, widely popular in Meghalaya, especially in Shillong, and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Played in two rounds each day, archers aim at a target while participants bet on numbers between 0 and 99. The winning numbers are decided by the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target in each round. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Players place their bets in advance, and those whose chosen numbers match the results win cash prizes. Combining tradition, precision, and luck, Shillong Teer has evolved into a cultural staple. The results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are eagerly awaited and frequently checked online.

