A hairstylist at Draft Picks Barbershop in Baton Rouge in the US' Louisiana, has been dismissed after forcibly cutting off an 11-year-old girl's braids when her mother refused to pay a USD 25 late fee. The incident occurred after the mother and daughter arrived 10 minutes late for a rescheduled appointment that had already been paid for. Surveillance footage shows the stylist cutting the girl's hair despite protests, injuring the mother's hand during the confrontation. The girl's grandmother told WBRZ that the stylist had initially cancelled the original appointment and moved it to the following day. Barbershop owner TJ Malveaux confirmed the stylist no longer works there and condemned the behaviour, apologising to the family and affirming the salon’s commitment to professionalism and client care. US Shocker: Woman Allegedly Beats 14-Year-Old Son to Death With Extension Cord Over Unfinished Chores, Waits 5 Minutes Before Calling 911; Arrested.

Hairstylist Starts Cutting Minor Girl's Braids After Haircut, Attacks Her Mother With Scissors in US

NEW: Louisiana hairstylist starts cutting off the hair of an 11-year-old girl after the mother refused to pay a $25 fee for being 10 minutes late. Wild. Once the hairstylist finished the haircut, she began cutting off the braids. When the mother tried to stop her, she was cut… pic.twitter.com/irKGK3YNfF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 23, 2025

