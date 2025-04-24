International Girls in ICT Day is an annual event that is observed annually on the fourth Thursday of April. International Girls in ICT Day 2025 will be celebrated on Thursday, April 24 around the world. International Girls in ICT Day was established by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in 2011. This global initiative aims to encourage girls and young women to pursue education and careers in information and communication technologies (ICT). International Girls in ICT Day 2025 will be celebrated under the theme “Girls in ICT for inclusive digital transformation”. In this article, let’s know more about International Girls in ICT Day 2025 date, theme, history and the significance of the annual event. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

International Girls in ICT Day 2025 Date

International Girls in ICT Day 2025 falls on Thursday, April 24.

International Girls in ICT Day 2025 Theme

International Girls in ICT Day 2025 will be celebrated under the theme “Girls in ICT for inclusive digital transformation”.

International Girls in ICT Day History

The ITU has celebrated Girls in ICT Day annually on the fourth Thursday in April since 2011. This initiative promotes information and communication technologies (ICT) to young women and girls and encourages them to pursue careers in the field. The International Girls in ICT Day was established through Resolution 70 at the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in 2010. The annual event highlights the importance of empowering all girls and women through ICT for their educational and socio-economic development.

International Girls in ICT Day Significance

International Girls in ICT Day is an important global event that aims to inspire girls and women to explore opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), particularly in ICT fields. The day seeks to bridge the gender digital divide and promote gender equality in the tech sector. ​

This year, the global celebration will be co-hosted by the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Arab States regions as a hybrid event, featuring a live link between Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, and Nouakchott, Mauritania, along with distinguished panellists from around the world, live-streamed for global audience.

