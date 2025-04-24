Stocks of Tata Consumer (NSE: TATACONSUM) opened in the red today, April 24, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the latest trading updates on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Tata Consumer (NSE: TATACONSUM) were trading at INR 1,126.40. In early trade, Tata Consumer (NSE: TATACONSUM) shares rose by INR 23.70 or 2.06%. Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today, April 24: Stocks of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Rise by INR 3.22 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today

Tata Consumer Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)