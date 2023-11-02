Bhubaneswar, November 2: A Class 9 boy student was allegedly stabbed to death by a plus two student in his home at Jatni in Odisha over payment of tuition fees, a police officer said on Thursday. The incident took place at Benapanjari village on Wednesday evening when the minor boy was in his room, while his parents were busy in taking tuition classes in other rooms in their house, said Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police Prateek Singh.

Hearing their son's sudden scream, the couple rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood. The injured boy was immediately rushed to Khurda district headquarters hospital, where he was declared brought dead, Singh said. On getting information of the incident senior police officers reached the spot and began investigation. Odisha Shocker: Youth Stabbed To Death Over 'Wrong Umpiring' During Local Cricket Tournament At Mahisalanda Village, Four Arrested.

“We found a school bag from the crime spot with a school uniform and other materials in it. From that bag we were able to identify the suspect - a plus two student who has confessed to his crime during interrogation ... We have seized the school bag, clothes and the weapon used in the crime.” Singh said.

Another suspect was allowed to leave after questioning, he said. The DCP said the juvenile accused had also told the police that he was a student of the boy's parents two years ago and owed them about Rs 5000 for tution classes. “The accused stabbed the boy in anger as he was being humiliated and harassed by his parents in public for not paying the tuition fee dues,” Singh stated. Odisha Shocker: Youth Kills Minor Girlfriend for ‘Avoiding’ Him in Bolangir; Two Accused Arrested, One Absconding.

The boy's father Manoj Paltasingh, however, said that he had never forced the accused to pay the pending money. “My son was a bright student. He did not have enmity with anyone. The accused might have killed him for money and some other person was behind him. A proper investigation, maybe by CBI, is needed to find out the exact reason,” he said. Family members of the boy and their neighbours confirmed that they had seen the accused before in the locality.