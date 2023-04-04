Cuttack, April 4: The accused and three of his associates were arrested a day after a youth was stabbed to death for 'wrong umpiring' during a local cricket tournament at Mahisalanda village, informed the police.

The accused was identified as Smruti Ranjan Rout. According to Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra, the two accused persons unleashed an assault on the umpire after he refused to give 'no ball'.

"Two accused persons started beating up the umpire after he refused to give a no-ball. Lucky Rout (the victim) intervened when the umpire was beaten up. However, one of the attackers stabbed him with a knife," said the Cuttack DCP. UAE: Indian National Jumps to Death From High-Rise Building After Killing Wife, Two Kids in Sharjah.

He said the youth was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital Cuttack where he succumbed to his injuries. Further details are awaited.