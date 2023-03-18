Bhubaneshwar, March 18: In yet another shocking incident of sexual crimes, a man allegedly raped his pregnant sister-in-law, while his wife recorded the act on her mobile at a village in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district. The video was circulated on social media by the couple allegedly to take revenge against the woman's husband over a dispute between the two men.

According to the media reports, the accused couple further threatened the woman and took her to a local temple where she was made to vow not to tell the incident to anybody. However, the woman mustered the courage and lodged a complaint against the two. Acting swiftly on the complaint the cops arrested the accused couple. Karnataka: Woman Patient Raped in Government Hospital in Kalaburagi, Accused Arrested.

The victim, a five-month-pregnant woman, a resident of Jagannathpur village under the Khatiguda area was taking the help of her relative Padma Runjikar, who was a local ASHA worker for regular medical check-ups. The shocking incident took place on February 28 when the victim asked an ASHA worker to accompany her district headquarters hospital for a routine check-up. However, when she went for the check-up, the woman was allegedly raped by Padma’s husband Lilia. Navi Mumbai: Two Rape Bar Girl on Pretext of Offering Her Autorickshaw Lift in Panvel; Arrested.

The woman filed a complaint on Monday with the support of her family members. The accused couple was soon held and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police said that the victim and the foetus are safe.

