New Delhi, June 6: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that an FIR has been lodged in the Odisha triple train accident case.

"We registered the case upon the request of the Ministry of Railways and with the consent of the Odisha Government. The incident relates to the train accident involving the Coromandel Express, Yashwantpur-Howrah Express, and a goods train at Bahanaga Bazar in the state of Odisha on June 2, 2023," said the CBI. Odisha Train Tragedy: 10-Member CBI Team Visits Triple Train Accident Site in Balasore (Watch Video).

The official stated that the CBI has taken over the investigation of the case previously registered at Balasore GRPS in District Cuttack, Odisha. A CBI team is already present in Balasore, Odisha. On Sunday, the Railway Board recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Balasore train accident in Odisha.

"Considering the circumstances, situation, and the information received from the administration, the Railway Board is recommending a CBI probe for further inquiry and investigation," said Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday. Balasore Train Tragedy: Dead Body Identification Major Challenge for Odisha Government After Triple Train Crash.

Railway Minister Vaishnaw faced criticism from opposition parties, which demanded his resignation, citing several reports and audits that highlighted lapses on the part of Railways.

In one of the horrific tragedies, at least 278 people died while over 1,000 were injured when 21 coaches of the Coromandel Express, SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train collided and derailed on Friday evening near Bahanaga Bazar Railway station in Balasore, Odisha.

