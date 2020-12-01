Thane's famous Mamledar Misal has lost its glory maker, founder Laxman Sheth Murdeshwar today, December 1. The 84-year-old was battling a minor illness from the last 15 days. Reportedly, he also had contracted COVID-19 infection and was being treated for the same. He was admitted in the Kaushalya Hospital in the city and breathed his last at 1:30 PM on December 1. Thane's Mamledar Misal is one of the most famous spots to enjoy the Misal, known all over Mumbai. All the branches of Mamledar Misal will remain closed today. The first joint was started in 1946 and Laxman Sheth Murdeshwar played a key role in success of this food joint, which now has opened branches across Mumbai. Thane District Records 1,802 New COVID-19 Cases, 40 Deaths.

As reported by Lokmat, Laxman Sheth Murdeshwar came to Mumbai when he was just 4 years old with his father. Outside the Tehsil office near Thane station, his father rented a space and started a canteen for workers. In 1952, when his father passed away, Laxman Murdeshwar was left with the responsibility to run the canteen. But he did not deter, took it upon himself and today Mamledar Misal is famous all over the city or the entire state for his spicy and delicious taste. Who Invented Vada Pav? Know The Interesting Story of Ashok Vaidya, The Man Who First Made Every Mumbaikars Go-To Snack.

Check Tweets Informing About Laxman Murdeshwar's Demise:

Here's The Report:

Mamledar Misal has been a favourite of not just the masses but even famous celebrities have enjoyed relishing this Misal. MNS leader Raj Thackeray is a fan of this place. Marathi industry celebrities have also enjoyed eating here. It's been more than 70 years, that this place is running and still attracts the same density of crowd to eat here. It is indeed a great loss to the place. It would not be wrong to say, Murdeshwar leaves behind a great legacy, which is one of the famous things known of Thane city in the entire state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2020 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).