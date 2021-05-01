New Delhi, May 1: Eight COVID-19 patients, including the HOD of gastroenterology department, of Batra Hospital here died due to oxygen shortage, officials said on Saturday.

We are trying to revive five other critical patients, said Dr S C L Gupta. Hospitals across the national capital had sent out SOS messages last week about depleting supplies of oxygen. Delhi Oxygen Crisis: Batra Hospital Faces Oxygen Shortage, 8 COVID-19 Patients Die Due to Lack of Life-Saving Gas.

The Delhi government has maintained that the city is not getting its allocated quantity of the life-saving gas.