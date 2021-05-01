New Delhi, May 1: At least eight COVID-19 patients died at Batra Hospital in Delhi due to shortage of shortage on Saturday. According to reports, of the eight patients who died, one was the HOD of the gastroenterology department of Batra Hospital. Dr S C L Gupta of the hospital said that the medical staff was trying to revive five other critical patients. According to a report by NDTV, the Batra Hospital in Delhi told the Delhi High Court that it was out of oxygen supply for over an hour, which resulted in the deaths of 8 COVID-19 patients, including a doctor.

A tweet by NDTV quoted Dr Sudhanshu Bankata, CEO, Batra Hospital saying that at 7 am, the hospital raised an alarm that it would run out of oxygen by 12 pm. Bankata stated that the Delhi government didn’t have any oxygen to supply to the hospital. " We were without oxygen till 1:35 pm. As a result, we lost 8 patients and a senior doctor”, he said. Delhi Facing Oxygen Crisis As COVID-19 Cases Surge, National Capital Facing Tough Time, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

In an SOS message, the Batra Hospital had earlier said, "Oxygen will last for another 10 minutes. 326 patients are admitted at this hospital." The Delhi HC directed the Centre to ensure that Delhi receives its 490 MT oxygen supply today by whatever means. "Water has gone above the head. Now we mean business. You (Centre) will arrange everything now, "the court said. The Delhi High Court has listed the matter for further hearing on Monday.

The Delhi government has maintained that the city is not getting its allocated quantity of life-saving gas. Last week, hospitals across the national capital had sent out SOS messages last week about depleting supplies of oxygen.

