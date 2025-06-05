Jhansi, June 5: The granddaughter of the late Chambal rebel Paan Singh Tomar allegedly assaulted a junior engineer from the power department here, the police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Tuesday when junior engineer Vaibhav Rawat, from the rural power distribution division, was installing smart meters at the Punjabi Colony along with his team, Babina police station SHO Tulsi Ram Pandey said.

When the team attempted to replace the meter at the house of ex-serviceman Shivram Singh Tomar, his teenage daughter Sapna Tomar opposed the installation and allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with the engineer, the police said.

Paan Singh Tomar’s Granddaughter Attacks JE Over Meter Installation

A case was registered against Sapna under charges of assault and obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties. The case gained further attention after a video, allegedly recorded and circulated by a power department staff, appeared to show Sapna manhandling the engineer.

The video, which has since been shared widely, added to the public interest because the girl is said to be the granddaughter of Paan Singh Tomar, the former Indian Army soldier who turned into a feared dacoit in the Chambal region and was killed in a police encounter in Morena nearly four decades ago. Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter, asserting that further action will be taken based on the findings.