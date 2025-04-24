At the funeral of Pahalgam terror victim Shailesh Kalathiya in Surat, his wife Shital delivered a heart-wrenching rebuke to Union Minister CR Patil, questioning the government’s failure to protect taxpayers. “Is my husband’s life worth less because he’s not a VIP?” she asked, alleging that politicians and officials only arrived after the tragedy for photo ops. Shital accused the army of negligence, claiming a soldier told them, “Who told you to come here?” She said terrorists separated tourists based on religion before killing Shailesh in front of his family. “We pay taxes on income, purchases, even tolls—but where is the security for us?” she said. The Kalathiya family was in Kashmir to celebrate Shailesh’s 44th birthday when the attack occurred. Shital demanded justice and long-term support for the victims’ families, saying the government failed to act when it mattered most. Shailesh was among 26 killed, including 25 tourists. Attari Border Closure Leaves Rajasthan Groom Stranded Ahead of Wedding in Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions Following Pahalgam Terror Attack (Watch Video).

Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim’s Wife Blames Government

