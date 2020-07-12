Jammu, July 12: Pakistan again resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Defence ministry spokesman, Colonel Devender Anand said, "At about 6.45 p.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district."

"Indian army is retaliating befittingly," he said. Pakistani LeT Terrorist Killed in Sopore Encounter, Says IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

On July 10, an army soldier identified as Havaldar, S. Gurung was killed in Pakistan firing in the same sector of the LoC. Pakistan has so far this year violated the bilateral ceasefire on the LoC and the international border in J&K over 2,400 times.

Mortar shells indiscriminately fired by Pakistan have been endangering the lives of hundreds of civilians living close to the LoC and the international border in J&K.

