Sopore, July 12: A Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in the Sopore encounter on Sunday. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "Pakistani LeT terrorist Usman killed in Sopore encounter.

He was involved in the recent terror attack at Sopore in which one CRPF jawan lost his life and one civilian was killed."

Three terrorists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces at Rebban in Sopore on Sunday, police said. As per the police, arms, ammunitions and incriminating materials were recovered from the site.

